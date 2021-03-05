Mass COVID 19 Vaccination Event Takes Place This Sunday At School Of The Osage

A Lake Area COVID-19 vaccination event postponed in February is happening on Sunday at School of the Osage.

“We look forward to really a great day. I think we have a process that we’ve put in place here, working with other local agencies, that will help to make this a really easy seamless event and we’re just excited to do this finally.”

Speaking on the Ozarks Today with Christian Blood, Lake Regional CEO Dane Henry says the vaccine offered at this event only requires one shot, as opposed to two.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single shot. So you come in, get your shot, and you never have to see us again.”

Henry says there is a difference between Sunday’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine and others that require two shots.

“Pfizer was the first to get the emergency approval from the FDA. Shortly after, Moderna got their approval for their vaccine…both are a two-shot series vaccine.”

Henry says Sunday’s vaccination event is not open to those who don’t have an appointment.

Henry also says the National Guard will be bringing 25-hundred doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Slots Already Filled for Region F Event in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Organizers are using names already on waiting lists to fill appointments for a mass vaccination event coming to Osage Beach on March 7.

Lake area health departments and Lake Regional Health System, in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Department of Health and Senior Services, are working alongside first responders to plan the mass vaccination event, scheduled Sunday, March 7, at the School of the Osage. Coordinating agencies include public health, health care, fire and police officials. This event, which was postponed from February due to weather, will provide vaccination appointments to 2,500 area residents who have already joined waiting lists.

“Providing vaccines to our community has been an incredible lift to our team, and we are eager to continue this good work,” said Dane W. Henry, FACHE, CEO of Lake Regional Health System.

Overall, demand for COVID-19 vaccination is still greater than the supply providers in the area have received from the state.

“This mass vaccination event is an opportunity to reach people in our community who have been patiently waiting for the vaccine,” said Stephanie Dake, administrator of Camden County Health Department. “With the help of several local partners, we will make a big impact in one day.”

Organizers emphasize that they are drawing exclusively from names already on waiting lists, so there is no opportunity now for someone to sign up for this event.

All participants will be scheduled in advance for appointments. Representatives from participating agencies have begun contacting individuals to schedule appointments. No walk-ins will be accepted.

“All of the agencies involved are firmly committed to providing a safe, orderly environment for participants,” Dake said. “We believe a scheduled, indoor event will best meet the needs of all involved.”

The following are collaborating to host this event.

Camden County EMA and Community Emergency Response Team

Camden County Health Department

Central Ozarks Medical Center

Lake Ozark Fire Department

LakeRegional Health System

Mid-County Fire Protection District

Miller County Ambulance

Miller County Health Department

Miller County EMA

Miller County Sheriff’s Department

Missouri National Guard

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Morgan County Health Department

Osage Beach Police Department

Osage Beach Fire Department

School of the Osage

Participants are urged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time. Individuals will be verified as they enter the lot, and only those with appointments will be allowed to park. Participants should bring a photo ID and mask. To download and complete consent forms in advance, visit lakeregional.com/vaccineforms.

Currently, Missouri is vaccinating Phase 1A populations and 1B Tier 1 and 2 populations. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be given at this mass vaccination site. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in the vaccine. For information on vaccine components, visit www.fda.gov/media/146305/download.

To view eligibility criteria for Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 2, visit mostopscovid.com. Individuals will be screened and approved according to these eligibility criteria.

For more information, contact the Camden County Health Department at 573-346-5479 or lakeregional.com/vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit MOStopsCOVID.com.

To learn more about future vaccination opportunities or to register for notifications, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call 877-435-8411.

If you need to be removed from the Lake Regional waiting list, please fill out the form at lakeregional.com/removeme.