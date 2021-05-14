News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Massive Fire Investigation Underway At Marshfield Propane Facility

By

Photo Courtesy of Syndney Howe via KY 3 TV

A major fire investigation is now underway after explosions rock the former Pinnacle propane plant in Marshfield, south east of the Lake.

Residents from as far north as Lake of the Ozarks to as far south as Nixa reported seeing the massive cloud of smoke that ended up registering on the National Weather Service radar from its intensity.

Nearly 10,000 small propane tanks were hurled more than 60 feet into the air during the height of the battle.

“We had to hang back, again because of the propane tanks going airborne….flying 100 feet into the air, literally at times, then coming back down….as well as the threat of the fire reaching the 33 thousand gallon propane tank that the fire was very close to” says Marshfield fire chief Michael Taylor.

He tells our news partner KY 3 TV it took them all day and into the night just to get the fire under control “it put us in a situation that we had to kinda back off, protect the other buildings and evacuate the neighborhood in case we lost that other tank. So it actually took us a while to get the fire under control itself.”

Numerous agencies throughout Missouri responded to the scene to help keep the fire from reaching multiple buildings surrounding the plant, including a fire station.

The Missouri Propane Gas Commission and Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office are also helping with the investigation.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com