Massive Fire Takes Out Two Houses On Gravois Arm

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Nov 11, 2022 , ,

Numerous fire departments responded to assist the Gravois department in battling a major blaze that broke out yesterday around midday.

KRMS News Reporter, Mike Anthony spoke to Gravois Mill Fire Protection Deputy Chief John Scheper, and he gave a rundown on the damage…“They are summer houses, or weekend houses….the people that live in them were out of town. So, they were completely unoccupied….no pets or humans harmed, so happy to report that. But unfortunately there was significant property damage up here in the North End of the Gravois Arm.”

Schepper thanked the many departments who worked with him plus Rocky Mount who provided the fireboat…“Unfortunately two of the houses were total losses….a 3rd house, it was a very good stop by the firefighters crews. They were able to knock the fire down quickly…it was in the attic. So the majority of that house was unscathed, just some smoke and water damage.”

One firefighter was hurt buy his injuries were not critical, and he was later released

Video of the ordeal was shot by local resident Tom Haley as seen below….

