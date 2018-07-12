News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Massive Parade of Porsches Expected to Last Two Hours or More

photo courtesy of 2018parade.pca.org

A parade of epic proportions is planned for Saturday afternoon.  The parade of Porsches will put the finishing touches on the Porsche Club of America’s annual convention that’s been held in the lake area over the last week.  Hundreds of sports cars are expected to participate in a nearly 14 mile parade route.

 

      NEWS-7-12-18 Vu Nguyen - 12th July 2018

 

That’s Vu Nguyen (“Gwen”) from Porsche Club of America.  The parade begins at Lake Regional Hospital.  Staging starts at 1pm.  The Parade itself will begin between 2 and 2:30, stretching down Osage Beach Parkway to 54, exiting at 242 to the Bagnell Dam Strip, and turning onto River Road before exiting back on 54. 

