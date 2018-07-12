Massive Parade of Porsches Expected to Last Two Hours or More

A parade of epic proportions is planned for Saturday afternoon. The parade of Porsches will put the finishing touches on the Porsche Club of America’s annual convention that’s been held in the lake area over the last week. Hundreds of sports cars are expected to participate in a nearly 14 mile parade route.

That’s Vu Nguyen (“Gwen”) from Porsche Club of America. The parade begins at Lake Regional Hospital. Staging starts at 1pm. The Parade itself will begin between 2 and 2:30, stretching down Osage Beach Parkway to 54, exiting at 242 to the Bagnell Dam Strip, and turning onto River Road before exiting back on 54.