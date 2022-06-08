Power restoration is continuing through the Lake Area after severe storms early Wednesday morning.

At one point over 2,000 residents across the 4-county region were without power.

Ameren Missouri tells KRMS News that crews are assessing the damage and making repairs as they go.

The biggest area of damage appears to be in Osage Beach, where Ameren officials say there is a downed power pole near Red Barn Road around the Tan-Tar-A/Margaritaville Resort area.

Other issues appear to be snapped tree branches that have taken down lines in Linn Creek, Laurie and the Horseshoe Bend area.

Laclede Electric officials also report similar damage and were able to restore power to around 600 customers.

At this time the largest number of outages remain in Camden County with COMO electric, which at one time reached 2,100 customers without power.

COMO officials say their crews are also out attempting to repair the damages across the Lake Region.

Here’s how to find out where the power restoration stands in your area:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/?_ga=2.226148179.855785842.1654688085-1163001047.1654688085

Electric Cooperatives: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map