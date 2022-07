Power is partly restored this morning following a massive outage.

Ameren Missouri indicates that over 5,000 residents across their coverage area lost power around 4AM this morning.

Some areas across the lake still remain dark as crews work to restore the power.

The power outages stretch from Linn Creek up to Eldon.

At this time, it’s unknown what caused the outage.

You can follow along with the repairs here: https://outagemap.ameren.com/