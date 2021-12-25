If you’re planning to have a salad this Christmas you may want to put down the fork and check the label….There’s a recall underway due possible listeria.

Fresh Express is recalling 10 brands of salad mixes sold in 19 states after listeria was found in a sample test of one of the products.

The online grocer’s recall involves Fresh Direct and private-label salad products produced at its plant in Streamwood, Illinois.

The recall was initiated after Michigan agriculture officials found listeria in a package of Fresh Express 9-ounce Sweet Hearts salad mix.

The potentially tainted products were sold by retailers in the Northeast and Midwest.

Another company, Dole, is also recalling their products due to the same issue.

Details on both recalls can be found below.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

The recall includes all use-by dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350.

***FRESH RECALL:

Recalled Food On December 20, 2021, Fresh Express recalledexternal icon several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350. Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic. On December 16, 2021, the Michigan Department of Agricultureexternal icon identified the outbreak strain of Listeria in a bag of Fresh Express Sweet Hearts packaged salad. CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Dole. See the Dole recall noticeexternal icon.

What You Should Do Do not eat any recalled packaged salads. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Throw them away or return them to where you bought them. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled packaged salads. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms of Listeria infection after eating packaged salads. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.

usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

What Businesses Should Do Do not sell or serve recalled packaged salads.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice external icon if you sold or served recalled packaged salads.

***DOLE RECALL:

Recalled Food Packaged salads produced by Dole Sold under multiple brands: Ahold Dole Kroger Lidl Little Salad Bar Marketside Naturally Better Nature’s Promise Simply Nature

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells

“Best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/08/22

Product lot code begins with the letter “N” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package

See Dole’s recall notice external icon for the full list of recalled salads Investigators found the outbreak strain of Listeria in two different packaged salads produced by Dole. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated. CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. See the Fresh Express recall noticeexternal icon.

What You Should Do Do not eat any recalled packaged salads. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

