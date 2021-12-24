The preliminary hearing that was supposed to happen yesterday, for two Benton County parents accused in the beating death of their four-year-old child, has been rescheduled.

A judge delayed the hearing for James and Mary Mast to late January.

On December 20th of 2020, Benton Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home near Cole Camp and found 4-year-old Jessica Mast dead and wrapped in a blanket on a bedroom floor.

Investigators say the girl had “severe purple bruising” over her body and they found the girl’s parents had also been beaten, along with a 2-year-old child.

Investigators say neighbors Ethan Mast and Kourtney Aumen used a leather belt to beat the girl, and the parents, in order to beat “demons from them.”

The child was then taken to a pond behind the home where she was pushed in the water numerous times in very cold temperatures.

All four individuals in the case are facing charges in her death and an infant child at the scene was found not injured.