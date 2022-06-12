News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Masturbating Janitor Found Guilty – Sentenced To 20 Years In Prision

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 12, 2022 , , , ,

A man accused of masturbating in front of students in the Camdenton R-3 School District numerous times is going to spend the next 20 years behind bars.

Jesse Warren Devore was sentenced on Friday on four years per charge, to be served consecutively, in the maximum sentence the law allows.

Devore was unanimously found guilty following three hours of deliberation on all six counts of Sexual Misconduct & Indecent Exposure with a Juvenile under the age of 15.

Judge Kenneth Hayden handed down the sentence in Laclede County on a change of venue, stating that it was due to Devore’s behavior, numerous offenses and the fact that he quote “Knew right from wrong, yet continued to expose himself to children.”

Devore also exposed himself to children at a Wal-Mart bathroom, in addition to the school situation.

Despite the sentencing, there remains multiple lawsuits against the Camdenton R-III School District related to his case.

