Matt Burns Announces Run For Camdenton School Board

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 2, 2021

Camdenton Laker Parent and Lake Resident Matt Burns is announcing his candidacy for the Camdenton School Board elections next April.

Currently there are two board seats that are up for re-election in 2022, including the seats held by Nancy Masterson and Eric Walters.

In a statement online, Burns indicates he wants help keep the school under local control and continue to manage local values over federal overreach.

Additional, Burns says he wants an open door style policy of communications with residents and parents in the district.

Matt Burns Press Release

By Reporter John Rogger

