Matthews in Court on Drug Charge

A Tuscumbia man claiming self-defense in the fatal shooting of an Eldon-area teenager in early December 2018 is scheduled to be back in a Miller County courtroom again, today, but this time on an alleged felony drug charge. 42-year-old Larry Micah Matthews was taken into custody on August 24th along with 61-year-old Jamie McQuaid, of Eugene, before the two were formally charged with possession of a controlled substance. McQuaid was released after being arraigned on his own recognizance while a $100-thousand bond for Matthews was reduced to $50-thousand following his arraignment on the drug charge. Matthews, who’s also charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of Dalton Bishop, was scheduled to appear on Tuesday of this week for a pre-trial conference on that case with a trial expected to begin in early December. The status of that case, however, has been removed from public viewing on Case.Net.

 

