Mayor Of Lake Ozark Advocates For Alternative COVID 19 Medicine

By

The Mayor of Lake Ozark is calling it a ‘Hail Mary’ while taking an alternative medication to a friend hospitalized with COVID-19.

On a post since deleted off of Dennis Newberry’s Mayoral Facebook Page, he says he’s procured an unknown amount of the drug ‘ivermectin’ (Eye-ver-meh-ctin), and he’s taking it to a Central Missouri hospital in hopes the medical staff will administer the drug.

The mayor says in the post if he does nothing, his friend will die and he asks for prayers and support in the comment section.

KRMS News is reaching out to the Mayor to learn more about why Newberry is choosing ‘ivermectin’ for his friend, who keeps a boat at a Lake Ozark marina but lives in Cuba, Missouri.

We’ll pass along more details when possible on KRMS.

 

Here are some screen shots of the post and comments before it was taken down.

