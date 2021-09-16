Mayor Of Osage Beach To Soon Appoint Someone To Fill BOA Vacancy

The mayor of Osage Beach will be appointing someone to fill a vacancy created when Ward 3 Alderman Tom Walker resigned August 6th.

A majority of the Board members remaining will have to give their consent for the candidate that’ll serve the unfinished term that runs through April 22nd.

The be eligible for consideration, you have to be 18 years old, a U-S citizen, an Osage Beach resident for a year and you have to have to live in Ward 3.