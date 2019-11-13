Mayor Proposes TDD, Sales Tax Increase to Repair Bagnell Dam Boulevard

Some residents in Lake Ozark may have a chance to vote on a sales tax increase to help pay for repairs to Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Mayor Gerry Murawski proposes using the funds generated by the formation of a Transportation Development District to repave the road, construct a parking garage, and continue financing the Bagnell Dam Strip Express bus line. The pavement alone is estimated to cost about $3 million. Only voters within the proposed district will be able to vote on the sales tax.

If the ballot language is approved it could go before voters in April.