McCaskill Bill Would Help Protect Seniors with Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is generally considered a problem for young people who’ve recently graduated from college. A Missouri lawmaker, though, says it also has adverse affects on senior citizens – something she’s hoping to change with new legislation. Senator Claire McCaskill is sponsoring the “Protecting Seniors with Student Loans Act” to increase social security benefits protected from garnishment by the Department of Education. The proposal would raise the amount of protected benefits from $750 a month to just under $1200 a month.