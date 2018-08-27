News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

McCaskill Proposes Making E-Verify System Mandatory

By Leave a Comment

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is leading the push to mandate use of a system that verifies workers’ statuses after the recent slaying of a University of Iowa student by an illegal immigrant.  McCaskill has introduced the E-Verify System Act of 2018.  The bill would require that all employers use the system to ensure that new hires are United States citizens or foreign nationals that are authorized to work here.  During the investigation into the death of Molly Tibbetts, it was learned that her accused killer had been in the country illegally for years.  His employers never used the E-Verify system to make sure that it was legal for them to employ him.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!