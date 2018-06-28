News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

McCaskill to Tour Nail Plant Affected by Tariffs

Senator Claire McCaskill will be touring a Missouri plant making national headlines after announcing layoffs as a result of international tariffs.  The Mid-Continent Nail Plant in Poplar Bluff is the nation’s largest nail manufacturer, but they’re a bit smaller in terms of workforce after announcing that they’ve had to layoff employees thanks to a 25% tariff on imported steel.  Management at the plant says the tariffs have led to a 50% plunge in orders after they had to raise prices to cover their expenses.  Company spokesman James Glassman says the plant is “on the brink of extinction.”  McCaskill will meet with plant managers on Friday.  Among the items they’re expected to discuss is the process of acquiring extensions or waivers on the tariffs. 

