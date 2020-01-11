News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MCFD Kept Busy With Multiple Calls Friday Night

By Leave a Comment

A long night, Friday, for the Mid-County Fire District having to respond to multiple calls including back-to-back structure fires. Chief Scott Frandsen says the first call, while working an unrelated motor vehicle accident, was received shortly before 7:00 to a garage fire on Chickasaw Lane in Montreal. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was showing and firefighters made entry into the
detached three-bay garage and brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. Fire damage was contained to a storeroom and storage area while two vehicles inside suffered smoke damage. While returning from that fire, personnel were then called to a house fire on Willow Creek Road, south of Camdenton, and discovered heavy fire showing from the second floor of the unoccupied residence. Once inside, a large hole in the first floor and the entire second floor were both involved. It took about 90 minutes to bring that fire under control. There were no injuries in the second fire and a pet cat was treated for smoke inhalation at the first fire…both are being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Several fire districts responded to help Mid-
County on the scenes and with move ups.

