MCSD Looking Into Missing Persons Report

Authorities in Miller County are looking into, what is being considered, a possible missing persons case. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says not many confirmed details are available but it is known that his department and the highway patrol responded recently to a traffic crash along Witt Road. Upon arrival, a wrecked vehicle was discovered with nobody around. Since then, the owner of the vehicle has been identified as Timothy Nicholas of the Eldon area who has not been heard from since according to family. The vehicle was towed from the scene by the highway patrol. Anyone with information about the accident or Timothy Nicholas should contact local authorities.