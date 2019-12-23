News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MCSD Participates in “Angels Among Us” Hash-Tag Challenge

Miller County Deputy Casey Shoemate

 

      NEWS-12-22-19 Angels Among Us-1 - 23rd December 2019

It’s not often, if ever, you get to see the top law enforcement officer of your county create a snow angel. However, that is just what Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire recently set out to do during this time of the year to remember one of his deputies killed in the line of duty…

      NEWS-12-22-19 Angels Among Us-2 - 23rd December 2019

Gregoire has since challenged Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones to participate in the latest hash-tag challenge. A video of Gregoire’s angel creation can be viewed on the Miller County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

