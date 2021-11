The Missouri Department of Conservation has announced a series of three managed deer hunts to take place in December.

Miranda Fredrick, from the conservation department, says that the managed hunts will take place over the weekend of December 11th and 12th at Pershing, Stockton and Francois State Parks.

No parks in the Lake Area were including on the list.

More information about the managed hunts can be found online at mostateparks.com.