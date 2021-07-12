MDC Looking For Input From Catfish Anglers

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

If you’re a catfish angler in some parts of Missouri, the Department of Conservation may want to hear from you.

MDC says there’s no need for changes to current regulations on fishing for blue and flathead catfish in the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

But the agency also says it wants input from catfish anglers on how their needs might be better served.

One possible change is establishing a minimum length for catfish caught to 18, 21 or 24 inches.

Right now there is no minimum length for catfish anglers to follow.

See more from the MDC below:

Potential sport fishery regulations include:

  • Establishing a minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and/or Missouri rivers (currently there is no minimum length limit).
  • Maintain the current daily limit of 5 blue catfish per day on the Missouri River but establish that only 1 blue catfish over 30 inches in length may be kept as a part of that limit.

Potential commercial fishery regulations include:

  • Establish a minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and St. Francis rivers (currently the minimum length limit is 15 inches).

Details about the regulations being considered can be found at: https://research.mdc.mo.gov/project/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.

To comment, go here (Comment period ends August 15th) https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/public-commenting-opportunities/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.

