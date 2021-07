A voter-approved plan to expand Medicaid in Missouri will stand after the state Supreme Court vacated a decision made by a lower court.

The decision was unanimous and the court also decided the 2020 ballot measure approving the expansion did not violate the state constitution because it failed to appropriate funds for it.

Around 275-thousand low-income Missourians are expected to be covered by the expansion of Medicaid in Missouri.

Many of them have no children.