Medical Marijuana Group Wants Vaping Regulations

A medical marijuana trade group is urging health officials to regulate vaping. The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association wants the Department of Health and Senior Services to issue strict rules in order to help diminish the black market products that have been tied to a number of vaping-related deaths and illnesses. The MMCTA says the state needs to regulate additives, testing procedures, and labeling of vaping products. DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams has recently said he feels it’s premature for his department to consider new vaping rules.