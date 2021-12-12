News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Medical Marijuana Industry Booming In Missouri

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 11, 2021 , , , ,

It’s probably not much of a surprise that the medical marijuana industry is thriving in Missouri and in more than 30 other states across the country.

As a matter of fact, sales in the Show-Me State recently shattered the monthly mark for the 6th straight time.

That’s according to Jack Cardetti from the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association who says it’s not just about lighting up “That’s for edibles, that’s for vapors, that’s for THC drinks…that’s where they all come in. And if you go into a store in Missouri, you will find that wide array of products on the shelves.”

Cardetti also warns, however, that those who are legally obtaining cannabis under medical authority have to be careful since the substance is still considered on the federal level to be illegal “Everything we are talking about is being grown in Missouri, it’s being Manufactured in Missouri, it’s been turned into an edible or a vapor right here in Missouri and then it’s sold through a licensed facility in Missouri….after it’s been tested of course….but NO WHERE does it cross state lines.”

In the State of Missouri, there are nearly 400 licensed and certified facilities that can legally cultivate, manufacture, test, transport and dispense medical marijuana.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

