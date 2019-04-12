Medical Marijuana Rules Highlights Agenda for LOCLG Meeting

Government officials from around the lake area will learn more about the progress of the new medical marijuana laws when they meet Monday. Lyndall Fraker is the director of the medical marijuana program for the state. He’ll be speaking at the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments meeting.

Fraker is helping municipalities navigate the new rules and necessary changes to local codes.

That meeting takes place at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Osage Beach City Hall.