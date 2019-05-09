News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Medical Marijuana Rules Nearly Complete in Osage Beach

City Planner Cary Patterson

New rules for medical marijuana facilities in Osage Beach are nearly complete. City Planner Cary Patterson says one of the main issues included in the draft rules is determining the setback for dispensary facilities.

      NEWS-5-9-19 Cary Patterson Regs 2 - 9th May 2019

The planning commission has also been drafting rules for infusion sites, cultivation facilities, and testing facilities. All of those rules will be up for review next week.

      NEWS-5-9-19 Cary Patterson Regs 1 - 9th May 2019

The next stop for the regulations will be the Board of Aldermen. Tuesday’s planning meeting begins at 6pm in City Hall.

