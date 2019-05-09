Medical Marijuana Rules Nearly Complete in Osage Beach

New rules for medical marijuana facilities in Osage Beach are nearly complete. City Planner Cary Patterson says one of the main issues included in the draft rules is determining the setback for dispensary facilities.

The planning commission has also been drafting rules for infusion sites, cultivation facilities, and testing facilities. All of those rules will be up for review next week.

The next stop for the regulations will be the Board of Aldermen. Tuesday’s planning meeting begins at 6pm in City Hall.