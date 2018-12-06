Medical Providers On Stand-by for New Medicinal Marijuana Law

Now that Amendment-2…aka medical marijuana…has been passed in Missouri, medical providers across the state and right here in the Lake Area are taking a wait-and-see stance on how the new law will be implemented. Dane Henry, CEO of the Lake Area’s largest provider…the Lake Regional Health System…says the new law may now, officially, be on the books but it’s still a very complicated and legal issue.

Henry made his comments on the Wednesday edition of the KRMS Morning Magazine. Henry went on to say, while he does see the benefits of medical marijuana for certain individuals, the bottom line will be medical providers having to stay within the legal framework of the new law…however it is ultimately implemented by the state.