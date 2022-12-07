News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Meeting Tonight At Lake Ozark City Hall Regarding Short Term Rentals

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Dec 7, 2022 ,

A proposed zoning ordinance repeal that would allow short-term vacation rentals in Lake Ozark will get final consideration by the city Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting this evening.

If the proposal is ultimately adopted by city officials it would repeal a longstanding ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and R-2 zoning districts.

It was discussed at a public hearing a few weeks ago and opponents outnumbered those in favor by a very large margin.

The P & Z Commission will likely vote on whether to recommend for or against the change at this evening’s meeting but the City Board will later have the final say.

Among those supporting the change is Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry who says he believes it would be good for the city’s economy.

The meeting this evening is set for 5 O’Clock at City Hall.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Residents Have Until JAN 13th To File Challenges To Broadband Coverage Map

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Local News Top Stories

Search Underway For Missing Dog Involved In Fatal Car Crash On Niangua Bridge

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Roy Blunt Delivers Farewell Speech

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Residents Have Until JAN 13th To File Challenges To Broadband Coverage Map

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Local News Top Stories

Search Underway For Missing Dog Involved In Fatal Car Crash On Niangua Bridge

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Roy Blunt Delivers Farewell Speech

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics Top Stories

Candidate Filing Period Underway For 2023 Elections

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum