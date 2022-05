The lake area loses a longtime firefighter.

John Lehman, of Climax Springs, passed away late last week at the age of 56.

Lehman’s service in the firefighting industry included time with the Missouri Department of Conservation and several years as chief and assistant chief for the Northwest Fire District.

A memorial service for Lehman is planned for 2:00 next Thursday afternoon, June 2nd, at the Climax Springs Civic Center.