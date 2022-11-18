Memorial Services Announced For Former OB Firefighter

Memorial arrangements have been announced for an Osage Beach Firefighter who died this past Monday.

49 year old Eric Newman’s life will be celebrated at a memorial event on November 26th – which is a week from this Saturday – at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

The family says friends are welcome between 3 and 4 PM and also between 5 and 7 PM.

Newman began his first responder career in 1997 in Rolla and joined the Osage Beach Fire Protection District in 2009.

He was also president of Firefighters Local 39-87.