Memorial Services Announced For Former OB Firefighter

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 17, 2022 ,

Memorial arrangements have been announced for an Osage Beach Firefighter who died this past Monday.

49 year old Eric Newman’s life will be celebrated at a memorial event on November 26th – which is a week from this Saturday – at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

The family says friends are welcome between 3 and 4 PM and also between 5 and 7 PM.

Newman began his first responder career in 1997 in Rolla and joined the Osage Beach Fire Protection District in 2009.

He was also president of Firefighters Local 39-87.

