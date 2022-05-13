News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mercedes Starts Recall Process On ML, GL & R Vehicles From 2006 to 2012

ByCBS Radio News

May 13, 2022 , ,

Mercedes drivers in the Lake Area, listen up!

The company has a serious warning for some owners…don’t drive your cars until you can get them inspected.

This involves 292 thousand 06 to 2012 ML, GL and R class vehicles.

There is a risk of brake failure.

While there are no reports of crashes or injuries, Mercedes says it’s a serious enough risk, that they will offer owners free towing so they can get to the dealership for service.

Owners will get more information about the recall in the mail but can also contact dealers for help.

