Metal Detector Now in Use at Miller County Courthouse

It’s been a long time coming and the time has finally arrived with security being enhanced at the Miller County Courthouse. In the past, a manned metal detector at the main front door had been used only for high-profile cases. Now, those entering the courthouse everyday will be subjected to walking through a metal detector manned by a sheriff’s deputy. Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the metal detector, itself, has been available for use over the past several years made possible by a grant. Funding, now, to have a deputy positioned at the metal detector during hours the courthouse is open is coming out of the courthouse building and grounds budget. That line item, according to Wright, will be reviewed for the next fiscal year.