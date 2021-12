If you’re into astrology and Mother Nature cooperates, you might want to keep your eyes on the skies later tonight for an event you don’t get to see every night.

The crescent moon will be aligned with Jupiter, Saturn and Venus and, weather permitting, should be pretty easy to see by looking to the southwest shortly after nightfall.

And if you’re into shooting stars, there’s probably a pretty good chance you’ll see a couple as well leftover from the recent Geminid meteor shower.