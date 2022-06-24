News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Meth and Fentanyl Seized in Miller County Drug Bust

Jun 24, 2022

An early-morning traffic stop in Iberia comes to an end with two suspects arrested and about half-a-pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl taken off the street. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the traffic stop happened along highway-42 with the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Arrested were 38-year-old Geneva Berry, of Iberia, and 52-year-old Lisa Kenyon, of Camdenton. Both are charged with first-degree trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Miller County Jail. Bond, for both, was set at $125,000.

 

