An early-morning traffic stop in Iberia comes to an end with two suspects arrested and about half-a-pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl taken off the street. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the traffic stop happened along highway-42 with the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force. Arrested were 38-year-old Geneva Berry, of Iberia, and 52-year-old Lisa Kenyon, of Camdenton. Both are charged with first-degree trafficking drugs and delivery of a controlled substance. They were taken to the Miller County Jail. Bond, for both, was set at $125,000.

