Crime Local News

Meth and Paraphernalia Seized, Three Arrested in Miller County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 6, 2022

 

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department teams up with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to serve up a search warrant Tuesday night on Castle Road, in Brumley. The result…an undisclosed amount of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were seized and three people were taken into custody. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says Joseph Angel had been wanted on several felony no-bond warrants out of Miller and Osage counties while Brian Burd had three outstanding felony no-bond warrants out of Miller County. Rebecca Webster was also arrested and is charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was being held on a $25-thousand bond.

 

