Mexico (MO) Man Charged With Miller County Murder Scheduled to be in Court

A Mexico, Missouri, man charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Miller County is scheduled to be in a Laclede County courtroom on Monday (today). 40-year-old John Powell faces the charges in connection to an incident at the campground below Bagnell Dam back in September. The scheduled court appearance for Powell is identified as a pre-trial conference. A jury trial, with Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson presiding over the case, is set to begin on August 13th. The trial is being held in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County.

