Farmers across the Lake Area are looking toward new ways of saving money as inflation continues to cause rising costs.

Officials with the MFA say they’ve launched a new Nutri-track program which is designed to help farmers allocate how much they need to spend on their fields, nutrition, fertilizers and resources.

The MFA says this new app tracks their large trucks, seeing where the fertilizer is actually needed instead of spreading it randomly across the fields.

They say it uses GPS data pulled from the soil samples, taken every two and a half acres, then it makes a map of what area needs nutrients.

More details on the new app can be found here: https://mfaagronomydashboard.com/