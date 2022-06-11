News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

MFA Announces New App To Help Farmers Save Money

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 10, 2022 , , ,

Farmers across the Lake Area are looking toward new ways of saving money as inflation continues to cause rising costs.

Officials with the MFA say they’ve launched a new Nutri-track program which is designed to help farmers allocate how much they need to spend on their fields, nutrition, fertilizers and resources.

The MFA says this new app tracks their large trucks, seeing where the fertilizer is actually needed instead of spreading it randomly across the fields.

They say it uses GPS data pulled from the soil samples, taken every two and a half acres, then it makes a map of what area needs nutrients.

More details on the new app can be found here: https://mfaagronomydashboard.com/

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Health Local News State News Top Stories

Missouri Officials Concerned New 988 Mental Health Number Not Ready

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

Camdenton Working On More Hangers For Airport

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

Catfish Derby This Saturday At Fort Leonard Wood

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News State News

MFA Announces New App To Help Farmers Save Money

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News State News Top Stories

Missouri Officials Concerned New 988 Mental Health Number Not Ready

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

Camdenton Working On More Hangers For Airport

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News State News

Catfish Derby This Saturday At Fort Leonard Wood

Jun 10, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com