Microsurfacing, Water Tower Projects Begin Next Week in Osage Beach

The Osage Beach Public Works Department has a pair of projects slated to begin this coming week. The one that will have the most impact on city residents and visitors alike is microsurfacing on Osage Beach Parkway East. That work will begin Sunday evening. Public Works Director Nick Edelman says that will be a nighttime project.

The city will also be draining the Bluff water tower beginning Monday so that they can begin repainting it. Edelman says it won’t affect residents.

That project should be completed within 60 days.