Mid-County Fire Department Updates Community On Area Fires

The Mid-County Fire District remained busy this week battling three residential structure fires…two of them over the past couple of days.

Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded late Thursday night to a residence on Spencer Creek Road and made quick work of the blaze.

One person was home at the time but there were no injuries reported with a space heater being identified as the likely cause of the fire.

Mid-County personnel also responded late Thursday afternoon to a report of a smoke investigation at a residence on Rustic Leaf Drive in Camdenton.

That fire was also brought under control quickly with no injuries reported.

The cause of it, according to Frandsen, was related to the clothes dryer.