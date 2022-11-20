News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Mid-County Fire Department Updates Community On Area Fires

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 19, 2022 ,

The Mid-County Fire District remained busy this week battling three residential structure fires…two of them over the past couple of days.

Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded late Thursday night to a residence on Spencer Creek Road and made quick work of the blaze.

One person was home at the time but there were no injuries reported with a space heater being identified as the likely cause of the fire.

Mid-County personnel also responded late Thursday afternoon to a report of a smoke investigation at a residence on Rustic Leaf Drive in Camdenton.

That fire was also brought under control quickly with no injuries reported.

The cause of it, according to Frandsen, was related to the clothes dryer.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ft. Myers Fundraiser Takes Place This Saturday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

LOCLG Meeting Set For Tuesday DEC 6th

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Top Stories

Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Ft. Myers Fundraiser Takes Place This Saturday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Mid-County Fire Department Updates Community On Area Fires

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News Politics Top Stories

LOCLG Meeting Set For Tuesday DEC 6th

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Top Stories

Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday

Nov 19, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony