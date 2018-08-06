News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mid-County Fire District Releases July Statistics

The month of July was a little slower for the Mid-County Fire Protection District.  Chief Scott Frandsen says they responded to 195 incidents last month.  That’s down very slightly from 201 incidents that were handled in July of 2017.  The bulk of the calls were medical emergencies, which constituted 113 runs.  The July totals also included 17 vehicle accidents and nine brush or natural cover fires.  So far for the year, Mid-County is still outpacing 2017.  They’ve responded to 1,262 incidents so far this year, compared to 1,250 at this same time a year ago. 

