Vehicle upgrades are one step closer to reality for the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

Officials report that the Camden County Commission recently approved $165,000 in ARPA funds for the district to replace 3 of their outdated vehicles.

Fire Chief Scott Frandsen tells KRMS News that the majority of their calls in the past 2 years have been COVID related, which put higher levels of wear and tear on the vehicles, many of which have been in use for quite some time.

Frandsen says these old quick response vehicles will be sold off and the district will use a state bidding site to find the new ones, which are the smaller pickup truck style that run on regular gas instead of diesel.

The commission says allocating the funds to Mid-County is a no brainer and it falls directly under one of the ARPA rules, which is public safety.