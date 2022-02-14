It wasn’t exactly high drama but the Mid-County Fire District teamed up with the Missouri Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary to free a horse after her front legs became trapped in a metal hay feeder.

Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded Friday morning to the sanctuary in the Linn Creek area meeting up with sanctuary personnel who were able to sedate the 16-year-old Belgium.

From there, fire department personnel used hydraulic tools to free the equine which appeared to be uninjured and was left in the care of the sanctuary.