Mid-County Fire Nearing 2000 Call Mark For The Year

With just about a month and a half to go in the year, the Mid-County Fire District is on track to easily eclipse the 2000 call mark for the year.

Chief Scott Frandsen says the district responded to 171 incidents in October.

Included in the numbers were 96 medicals, 12 motor vehicle collisions, 15 fire alarms, four structure fires and one missing person search…or about 5.5 calls per day with 20 of the incidents being overlapping.

Year-to-date, October included, personnel from Mid-County have responded to 1,859 calls.