Mid-County Fire Says Calls For Service Keep Rising

The higher numbers of visitors to Lake of this Ozarks not only means higher call loads for local law enforcement but it’s also keeping Lake Area fire districts hopping.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the number of responses has been very steady so far this summer “We’re running 5, 6 even 7 calls a day….routinely”.

Frandsen also tells KRMS News that the ongoing pandemic is also contributing to the higher call loads which he doesn’t see slowing down anytime soon “Most of the medical calls we respond to are usually COVID related, and that’s very taxing on our folks. So yeah, this is shaping up to be a very interesting summer.”

The Mid-County Fire District is coming off 217 calls for service in July and, overall, is currently more than 180 calls overall ahead of last year at the same time.