Mid-County Fire Undergoes Overdose Rescue Training

The Mid-County Fire District takes its training to a new level with recent participation in the MORE MO-Hope Project,,,MORE standing for Missouri Overdose Rescue and Education. Chief Scott Frandsen says all shift members attended the training which includes administering Narcan to overdose victims and to first responders who may become exposed to certain narcotics while on a call. Frandsen also says the training was at no-charge to the district and funded by the MO State Project. Narcan is now on Mid-County district apparatus and staff vehicles.