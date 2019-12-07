Mid-County Firefighter Nearly Run Over While Directing Traffic

It’s a close call for a Mid-County firefighter who was nearly struck by a vehicle while directing traffic for an earlier accident late Friday night on north Highway-5 in the area of Harvest Road. Chief Scott Frandsen says that the incident happened just north of Pier-31 Road where traffic was being redirected onto the old highway…

Chief Oldenwald was able to escape injury by running into the opposite lanes. The unidentified woman, who was checked out at the scene, somehow escaped any real injuries refusing medical care or to be transported to the hospital. The Mid-County staff vehicle sustained significant damage and will be out of service, at least, for a while.