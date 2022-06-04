News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Mid-County Firefighters Provide Mutual Aid to Hazelgreen District

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 2, 2022 , ,

Personnel from the Mid-County Fire District hit the road to provide mutual aid to the Hazelgreen Fire District.

Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café, just off Interstate-44 in Richland, was received early Wednesday afternoon.

Tankers had to be used to shuttle water in from the Gasconade River to the scene because there are no fire hydrants in the area.

The building was described as vacant at the time and there were no injuries.

The blaze is being investigated by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

