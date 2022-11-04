Mid-County Firefighters Stretched Thin on Thursday with Condo and Natural Cover Fires

To say Thursday was a long day for the Mid-County Fire District may be a little bit of an understatement after responding to a condominium fire and two natural cover fires.

Chief Scott Frandsen tells KRMS News the preliminary call to the Sycamore Pointe Condos was received around 11-AM with five different departments responding to the scene.

There were four units damaged with the preliminary cause of the fire, which started between the first and second floors, considered to be accidental pending further investigation by the Mid-County Fire Marshal.

Mid-County and Gravois firefighters also responded to a natural cover fire right along south Highway-5 just outside of the Camdenton City limits.

Frandsen says that blaze covered a good area before firefighters were able to save a nearby house and a vehicle.

Mid-County then responded to a third fire, a natural cover fire along Tunnel Dam Road, which spread to a mobile home but was contained to the underpinning.

Personnel cleared that scene around 7-PM…about eight hours after first responding to the condo fire.

The American Red Cross also responded to the condo fire.