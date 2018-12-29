Mid-County FPD Plans Open House for Greenview Station



We told you about Mid-County Fire Protection District opening their Greenview station around the clock. Now the district is inviting the voters to come see the improvements made with the ballot issue that was passed in August. They’ll be holding an open house at the station on March 23rd. You’ll have a chance to see the physical improvements made to the building. You’ll also be able to meet the crews that staff the district’s second-busiest station 24 hours a day. We’ll have more details for you as the event draws closer.